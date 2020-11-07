It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Edward McCarthy Jr. in the early morning hours of November 4th at his home. Jim, also known affectionately as "Jukebox Jimmy" was born on January 11, 1954 to Shirley (Stowers) McCarthy Keeler, and the late James Edward McCarthy, Sr. He spent the first 12 years of life in West Springfield Massachusetts, moving to Windsor, Connecticut after his Dad passed away in 1966. His Mom was remarried to his step-Dad Albert Francis Keeler a few years later; he passed away in 2009. After graduation from Windsor High School, Jim went on to graduate from electronics school; he worked for several years in the family vending machine business, later taking a job with Self Service Sales, and more recently worked for T&M Billiards. Jim leaves behind those to mourn his passing, his son James Edward McCarthy III of Ellington CT; his wife Dawn (Vojnich) McCarthy, his mother Shirley Keeler of Windsor, his five brothers, Edward F. McCarthy and his wife Rose of Hamden, MA, David M. McCarthy and his wife Carolyn of Wethersfield, CT, Albert F. Keeler III and his fiancée Marion of North Carolina, Greg A. Keeler and his wife Candy of Naugatuck, CT, and Brian D. Keeler and his wife April of Windsor, CT; his two sisters, Elizabeth C. (McCarthy) Lawlor and her husband Jay of Windsor, CT, and Donna M. (McCarthy) Bolasevich and her husband Tim, of East Granby, CT. Jim also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and many many dear friends. Jim touched so many with his kind, gentle and humble spirit. He always supported the underdog, going out of his way to help those in need. Jim was the epitome of a generous spirit-most jobs he worked on didn't result in any real profit-Jim sought to help others and was grateful to have that opportunity, and did so with true humility. He didn't desire or need much in the way of material things, rather he found much comfort in his daily routine. Every day, for many years, his brother Dave would meet him on the front porch of his home for coffee and talk about their day. Jim would then compete with his Mom to complete the daily jumble in the newspaper. Jim absolutely loved to golf, and always sought to improve his game, and always had a lot of advice for the golfers in his group. He always had a story, one that would make everyone laugh out loud. He will be sincerely missed by everyone who knew him. Carmon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours and funeral services will be private. A special celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Windsor Food and Fuel Bank, 599 Matianuck Ave., P.O. Box 854, Windsor, CT 06095.



