Obituary Condolences Flowers James Edward Thibadeau, 67, passed away Tuesday, March 19 at Duke Homecare & Hospice, Durham, NC. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late William Thibadeau and Eileen Reilly Thibadeau. He was a Retirement Consultant for CIGNA and Prudential in Hartford, CT before retiring in 2010.Jim enjoyed skeet shooting, archery, music, reading non-fiction books and loved being in and around the water. You could find him kayaking, swimming, snorkeling and scuba diving throughout his summers where he owned a cottage on Lake Ontario. One special birthday, he dove in Disney's Living Seas fish tank along with the sharks, sea turtles and other marine life to the wonder of his family and other Disney guests. During his 30 years at work, Jim influenced his staff and co-workers with his quiet intelligence and quick wit. Some of their comments were, "Over the years I have spoken so highly of Jim and let new folks that came in know how funny he is and how he made this a better place to work." "His sense of humor and gentle way of hearing me out always lifted me." After he retired, he and his wife Bonnie moved to North Carolina to be near his children. As one of Jim's favorite joys was eating, he was able to experience the foods of many different countries during the five years he and Bonnie travelled throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Jim had a gentle kindness, gave selflessly and was fiercely devoted to his wife and family. One friend described him as "smiling with his heart." This is how Jim will be remembered. Mr. Thibadeau is survived by his wife of 39 years, Bonnie Jo Thibadeau; daughter, Eileen Joy Thibadeau and wife Rachel; son Gregory Burton Thibadeau and wife Emily; brothers, William Thibadeau and wife Hannelore, Gregory Thibadeau and wife Doreen, Brian Thibadeau, Patrick Thibadeau and wife Kathy, Jeffrey Thibadeau and wife Marianne, Richard Thibadeau and wife Eileen; sister, Mary Mix and so many extended family and friends.The family will receive visitors from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, 3/22/19 at Clements Funeral Home 148 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, 3/23/19 at Blessed Sacrament, 1620 Hanford Rd., Graham, NC. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, 1621 Duke University Rd, Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Jim to Duke Cancer Institute at 710 West Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries