James F. Burns
James F. Burns, 88, of Farmington, beloved husband of Kathleen V. (Dolan) Burns, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 10th at his home. Born April 26th, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late James T. and Augusta (Stubenrauch) Burns. Jim was a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1952 to 1956. Prior to retiring, he was a Surety Underwriter at Continental Insurance Company and later at the Travelers Insurance Company. Jim was a longtime communicant at the Church of St. Patrick in Farmington, a member of the West Hartford Squires and the American Legion Post 96. Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his two children, James M. Burns of Cambridge, MA and Kathleen P. Sawyer of Franklin, MA; his brother, Robert L. Burns and his wife Helen of Bloomington, IN; his sister, Loretta J. Beale and her husband Carl of Stanhope, NJ; his sister-in-law, Maureen A. Dolan, of Seaford, NY; his five grandchildren, Kevin Sawyer, Brian Sawyer, Erin Burns and her husband Michael Desmarais, Sean Burns and Caroline Burns; his great-grandson, James Michael Desmarais; and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (Sept. 13) from 3:00-6:00pm. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Monday (Sept. 14) at 9:15am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington at 10:00am. Burial with full military honors will be in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
