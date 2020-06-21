To the Byrnes Family,

I worked in CTDOT, Human Resources for 30 years, retiring in 2009. Over the years I came to know Jim as he progressed in his career. He was always such a pleasure to work with. Without question, he was always very personable, professional and knowledgeable of the complete structure and mission of CTDOT. His incredible smile and laugh are what I remember the most. RIP Jim Byrnes.

My sincere condolences to the Byrnes family.



Cathe Brown

Coworker