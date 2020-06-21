James F. Byrnes Jr.
1946 - 2020
James F. Byrnes, Jr. of Colchester passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, June 11th following a valiant and courageous battle with glioblastoma multiforme. He was 73 years old. Born in Brooklyn, New York on August 9th, 1946, James was the only son of the late James & Frances (Verdonik) Byrnes. He attended Xaverian High School. As a young man, he met and fell in love with Eileen Fuller; the couple married in Brooklyn on September 27th, 1969. James attended the prestigious Cooper Union in New York City, earning a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. This was followed by a long and prestigious career with the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Initially hired as an engineering intern in 1968, he moved up through the ranks over the years, holding numerous managerial positions including Director and Bureau Chief, and eventually serving as Commissioner between 2002 and 2004. After retiring from the state, he worked for various engineering consulting firms, making a career of over 40 years as a transportation engineer. In the words of former Department of Transportation Commissioner Emil H. Frankel, he was "truly a transportation 'Renaissance Man.'" Other accolades he holds include a master's degree from the University of Connecticut, as well as participation in Harvard University's Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government. He also spent several years serving on the Wetlands Commission in his hometown of Colchester. Jim, as he was known by those close to him, loved boating, cruising, and travelling around the world with his family and friends. He and Eileen would often spend the winter months at the family condo in West Palm Beach, Florida. James will be forever loved and always missed by his wife of over 50 years, Eileen of Colchester; his son, Timothy Byrnes of Manhattan, New York; his daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Brian Publicover of Billerica, Massachusetts; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. He is also survived by an eagerly anticipated grandson who will be arriving later this year. The family would like to personally thank Dr. Ahmad Dahar, Dr. Andrew Salner, Donna Avanecean, and the nurses at Hartford Healthcare for their dedication to James during his illness. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center https://giving.hartfordhospital.org/donate The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
One of the brightest and smartest to ever work for the CDOT. Great memory also.
John Micali.
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Eileen & Family - I was so sorry to hear of Jims passing. We worked together for years at PB. He was a wonderful man. He always had a smile and truly cared about everyone. As a professional, there was none better. Our state owes him a lot. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Jay Koolis
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Dennis Beard
June 15, 2020
To the Byrnes Family,
I worked in CTDOT, Human Resources for 30 years, retiring in 2009. Over the years I came to know Jim as he progressed in his career. He was always such a pleasure to work with. Without question, he was always very personable, professional and knowledgeable of the complete structure and mission of CTDOT. His incredible smile and laugh are what I remember the most. RIP Jim Byrnes.
My sincere condolences to the Byrnes family.
Cathe Brown
Coworker
June 15, 2020
Jim was truly a special person. He was one of my first supervisors at CONNDOT and our paths crossed numerous times. Jim helped build our transportation network into what it is today and we are all thankful for his efforts. My sincere condolences to the Byrnes family.
Joseph Obara
Coworker
June 15, 2020
To the Byrnes Family,
It was an honor to know Jim, a man of ability, integrity and good humor.
Peter Guerra
Niantic, CT
Peter Guerra
Friend
