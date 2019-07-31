Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Carnelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Carnelli


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Carnelli Obituary
James F. Carnelli, 81, of Newington, died Sunday July 28, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born March 29, 1938 in Hartford, son of the late Anthony and Theresa (Delmastro) Carnelli, he had lived in Newington for the past 47 years. Prior to his retirement he was an accomplished Interior Designer. Jim loved the arts, music and taking trips to "Old Broadway". He was a world traveler visiting many countries. Jim was a great cook and often entertained family and friends with many delicious Italian dishes that his Mom and Dad used to make. He decorated many wedding cakes for family weddings. He had a kind heart and would help anyone in need almost to a fault. Unfortunately illness set in early in life and confined him to his home and wasn't his vibrant self, he is at home rejoicing with God, now you can rest in peace. Jim is survived by his sister Elizabeth Kenyon of Ellington, his very close friend of 50 years Kenneth Berlen of Newington, 4 sons Michael, Peter, Christopher and Darren Carnelli, his grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 5 brothers, Anthony Sr., Donald, George, Robert and most recently Edward Carnelli, Sr. who passed this past April and 2 sisters Michelina Taylor and Margaret Carnelli. The family would like to thank the Star Team B7I at Hartford Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Jim, his family is forever grateful. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Thursday Aug. 1 from 10 to 11am followed by a graveside service in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics, 2666 State St., Suite 1, Hamden, CT. 06517. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now