Avery St Christian Reform
661 Avery St
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 648-2446
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Avery Street Church
South Windsor, CT
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Avery Street Church
South Windsor, CT
James F. Childs Obituary
Jim Childs of Manchester CT passed away in the comfort of his home on Oct. 28, 2019 after a short battle with melanoma. Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maureen, his children (and their spouses) Brian & Von Childs, Sean & Kristin Childs, Kelly & Jeff Doss, his grandchildren, Zachary, Evan, Madison, & Gavin, and his siblings, Marilyn & Larry. A memorial service will be held Sat. Nov. 2 at Avery Street Church in South Windsor with visiting hours at 10:00, a service at 11:00 followed by a light lunch.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2019
