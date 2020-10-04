1/1
James F. Clarke Jr.
1993 - 2020
James F. Clarke, Jr., 27, of Chester, died suddenly Tuesday, September 29, 2020. James was born in Hartford, son of James F. Clarke, Sr. of Chester and the late Agnes D. (Kimble) Clarke. James enjoyed fishing, dirt bikes, but most of all, he enjoyed hanging out with friends and having a good time. He loved spending time with his family in Louisiana. Besides his father, James (Jr.) is survived by a sister, Samantha Clarke; his grandmother, Marjorie Curtis; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street Middletown on Wednesday, October 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to, American Diabetes Association 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 3, 2020
James you were such a great person and such a great friend so sorry that you had to be taken so soon
Ariel koltai
Friend
