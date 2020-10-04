James F. Clarke, Jr., 27, of Chester, died suddenly Tuesday, September 29, 2020. James was born in Hartford, son of James F. Clarke, Sr. of Chester and the late Agnes D. (Kimble) Clarke. James enjoyed fishing, dirt bikes, but most of all, he enjoyed hanging out with friends and having a good time. He loved spending time with his family in Louisiana. Besides his father, James (Jr.) is survived by a sister, Samantha Clarke; his grandmother, Marjorie Curtis; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street Middletown on Wednesday, October 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to, American Diabetes Association
2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.