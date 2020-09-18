1/1
James F. Fenton
James Francis Fenton, 52 of Baltimore, Maryland passed away Sept 8, 2020. He grew up in Enfield, CT and graduated from Fermi High where he was a member of the swim team. Jim attended Johnson & Wales College. He was a lifeguard and swim instructor for the town of Enfield. He had an extensive career as a buyer and expediter of electronic parts ending his career as Head Buyer for ZenTec in Baltimore, Maryland. He was in the process of moving to an apartment on the scenic Inner Harbor. Jim was passionate about the NY Yankees, NY Giants, cooking and making friends. Jim was predeceased by his parents Robert Sr and Beverly Donahue Fenton and his twin sister Jacqueline. He leaves his brother Bob and wife Pat of Staffordville, CT; brother Tom, wife Becky and nephew Clint of Cumming Georgia; brother Rich and Kim Moynihan of Charlestown RI; Nieces Jessica, Mackenzie and Katie; great nephew Enrique and great niece Lilliana; his beloved dog of 9 years, Smoochie and his many good friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Sept 21, 2020 at St Patrick Church of St. Raymond of Penafort Parish (Please meet at Church), 64 Pearl St. in Enfield followed by burial at St. Patrick's King St. cemetery. A celebration of life get-together will be announced when Covid 19 is over. Donations in Jim's memory may be sent to McGuire Memorial, 2325 Mercer Rd New Brighton, PA 15066. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is caring for arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
