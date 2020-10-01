1/
James F. Herlihy
James F. Herlihy, 61, of Windsor Locks, husband of Ann Herlihy, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Bristol to the late James and Bertha (Delaney), he was raised in Hartford and later resided in Windsor Locks with his family for the past 34 years. He served in the United States Air Force and was employed by GE Power, formerly Alstom/ABB/Combustion Engineering of Windsor, CT for nearly 40 years. He previously coached his children's hockey, T-Ball and soccer teams and had a love for all sports, especially UCONN women's basketball. He is survived by his wife Ann of 38 years, his son Ryan, and his daughter Kaitlyn, all of Windsor Locks; his godmother Mary O'Connor of Windsor Locks, as well as many beloved cousins. His family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10 -12 at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St, Windsor Locks. A funeral service will follow at 12 pm. Burial, with military honors will be in Mt St Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to the organization he supported, the American Red Cross, 209 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, CT 06032, to assist with all the devastation so many people are facing in this country. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
