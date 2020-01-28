Home

Carpenter-Stoodley, Inc. - Belleville
7883 NYS Rt. 289
Belleville, NY 13611
315 846-5211
For more information about
James Horan
Calling hours
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
7883 NYS Rt. 289
Belleville, NY 13611
Funeral
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral
7883 NYS Rt. 289
Belleville, NY 13611
Service
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Henderson, CT
LTC James F. Horan, Jr, US Army Ret., 77, Belleville, NY, formerly Essex CT, passed away January 22nd, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. The funeral will be 11am Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Henderson, NY. Calling hours are Friday, May 15th, 2020 from 4 pm – 8 pm at the funeral home. Jim is survived by his wife Susan, Belleville; 2 sons and their wives Patrick and Hope, Christopher and Tarin, all of Virginia; a daughter and her husband Lisa and Tom Entz, Webster, NY; 5 grandchildren Deven, Derek, Aidan, Michael and Adam Horan; 2 brothers Timothy (Marie), Bluffton, SC and Gerald (Linda), Amston, CT; a sister Kathy (Patrick) Falcon, Colchester, CT; many nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law Theresa Horan, Hartford, CT. A brother Philip predeceased him. Jim was born in Hartford, CT July 17, 1942, a son to James F. and Louise Moylan Horan, Sr… Following his education, Jim joined the US Army August of 1964. Jim retired from the US Army with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on July 17, 2002. Jim's family would like to give special thanks to Jim and Lori Thomas, Mitch Franz, members of the Sackets Harbor Sportsman Club, his sister-in-law, Linda Vroman , Dr. Day Hill and the staff at the Samaritan Oncology Department and countless others for their care and comfort for Jim during his illness. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Sackets harbor Sportsman Club Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 28, 2020
