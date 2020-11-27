James "Jack" F. Keogh, 76, of South Windsor, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Lawrence, MA to the late John and Alice (Egan) Keogh. His family later moved to Connecticut where he graduated from East Hartford High School with the Class of 1962. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the State of Connecticut Data Center where he retired after 25 years. While in Vietnam he fine tuned his skills on the piano and upon his return spent many years playing with local bands such as, the Midnight Hour, Vintage, and the Fabulous Galaxies. He was married to Charlotte (Colicchio) Keogh for over 46 years, and they had two children, Joseph Keogh, and Christine Kurpiewski and her husband Michael; and two very special granddaughters, Sophia and Samantha who were the light of his world. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Childs. He also leaves a niece and nephew, Karen Turcotte and her husband William and Michael Gunther and his wife Gina. He was the kind of man who could light up a room with a quit wit to catch you off guard and a joke for every occasion. His family will receive friends on Monday, November 30, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Junipero Serra Parish – St. Francis of Assisi Church, South Windsor. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For online condolences or to view the Funeral Mass live or after Monday, November 30th at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.