1/2
James F. Keogh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jack" F. Keogh, 76, of South Windsor, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Lawrence, MA to the late John and Alice (Egan) Keogh. His family later moved to Connecticut where he graduated from East Hartford High School with the Class of 1962. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the State of Connecticut Data Center where he retired after 25 years. While in Vietnam he fine tuned his skills on the piano and upon his return spent many years playing with local bands such as, the Midnight Hour, Vintage, and the Fabulous Galaxies. He was married to Charlotte (Colicchio) Keogh for over 46 years, and they had two children, Joseph Keogh, and Christine Kurpiewski and her husband Michael; and two very special granddaughters, Sophia and Samantha who were the light of his world. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Childs. He also leaves a niece and nephew, Karen Turcotte and her husband William and Michael Gunther and his wife Gina. He was the kind of man who could light up a room with a quit wit to catch you off guard and a joke for every occasion. His family will receive friends on Monday, November 30, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Junipero Serra Parish – St. Francis of Assisi Church, South Windsor. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For online condolences or to view the Funeral Mass live or after Monday, November 30th at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
09:30 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Junipero Serra Parish – St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Burial
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Meagan Schofner
November 23, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Merilda Sirois
November 23, 2020
I'm stunned by this news, I'm sorry for your loss.
My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Ann Sirois
Friend
November 27, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved