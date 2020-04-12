Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
For more information about
James Labagh
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Labagh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Labagh III


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Labagh III Obituary
"Father, grandfather & brother" James F. Labagh III, 68, of Cromwell, entered into the gates of heaven on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Cromwell. He was the loving husband of the late Anne Pyne-Labagh. Jim was born in Hartford on October 9, 1951, son of the late James F. II and Nancy (Alexander) Labagh. After graduating high school, Jim received his bachelors degree from Central Connecticut State University and then worked in the insurance industry for many years at Travelers Insurance. Being an avid sports fan, Jim loved the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants. Jim also loved reading, animals and cooking. Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his three children, Jennifer Ramos of Waterbury, Michael Labagh and his wife Tanya of Waterbury, Katharine Labagh of Middletown, his sister, Cyndy Usanis and her husband Paul of Meriden, his two grandchildren, Brandon and Matthew Labagh, his former wife, Cheryl (Jager) Labagh, the mother of his three children, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Labagh. Arrangements: All services for Jim are going to be private and at the convenience of the family. Chase Parkway Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury has been entrusted with handling Jim's funeral arrangements. For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -