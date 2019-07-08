Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
110 Main St
Farmington, CT
Burial
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
Farmington, CT
James F. McDermott


1942 - 2019
James Francis McDermott, age 77, of Farmington, beloved husband of the late Patricia (Diviney) McDermott, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mr. McDermott was born in Astoria, New York on March 4, 1942 to the late Charles and Helen (Mazzio) McDermott. From humble beginnings, James went to school at Pratt Institute, joined the ROTC and served honorably as a Lieutenant, in the Vietnam War. Upon returning he dedicated himself to Electrical sales winning multiple awards in the Northeast region. With a larger than life personality he enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as, sharing his interests in history, photography, the outdoors and traveling. He is survived by his daughter Anne Ciccio and her husband Mark of Wethersfield, his son Thomas McDermott and wife Cindy of Farmington, his grandsons James and Benjamin McDermott, his sister Catherine Kramer and his nephews Brian and Kevin Kramer. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol from 8:30 AM until 10 AM followed by a procession to the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will take place immediately following at Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name at . To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit James' memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 8, 2019
