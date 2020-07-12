James F. "Jim" McQueeney, 69, of Windsor, beloved husband of Lynn Samarotto, passed away after a courageous battle with Lewy-Body Dementia. He was born on December 8, 1950, in Fort Worth, TX; son of the late Francis and Ruth (McDowell) McQueeney. Jim was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding cross country and camping. Jim was a kind and generous man who fully appreciated life all it had to offer. In addition to his wife Lynn, he is survived by a son, Devin McQueeney, of CO; a daughter, Rachel Smith and her husband Kaleb of WY; three grandchildren, Stetson, Paislee, and Fiona; his siblings, Thomas McQueeney, Kathleen McQueeney and her partner Steven Penny, and Mary Beth Riley; a nephew, Alexander Riley; many cousins and relatives here and in Ireland; and a very large extended family all who loved and will cherish his memory. Per Jim's wishes there will be no calling hours. All services are being held privately. Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.LBDA.org
