1/1
James F. "Jim" McQueeney
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. "Jim" McQueeney, 69, of Windsor, beloved husband of Lynn Samarotto, passed away after a courageous battle with Lewy-Body Dementia. He was born on December 8, 1950, in Fort Worth, TX; son of the late Francis and Ruth (McDowell) McQueeney. Jim was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding cross country and camping. Jim was a kind and generous man who fully appreciated life all it had to offer. In addition to his wife Lynn, he is survived by a son, Devin McQueeney, of CO; a daughter, Rachel Smith and her husband Kaleb of WY; three grandchildren, Stetson, Paislee, and Fiona; his siblings, Thomas McQueeney, Kathleen McQueeney and her partner Steven Penny, and Mary Beth Riley; a nephew, Alexander Riley; many cousins and relatives here and in Ireland; and a very large extended family all who loved and will cherish his memory. Per Jim's wishes there will be no calling hours. All services are being held privately. Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.LBDA.org. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the entire family.

I saw Jimmy in Aunt Ruths kitchen on St. Patricks Day 2019 with Kathy, MaryBeth, Tommy and my brother David. We had such nice conversations. A time I will always remember.

Sending hugs to you all.
Kimberly McDowell Post
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved