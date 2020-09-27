Deacon James F. Papillo Jr. JD, PhD passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020. A resident of West Hartford, Jim leaves his beloved wife of forty years Joanne (Scavetta) Papillo, their daughter, Jim's pride and joy, Stephanie Lynn & her fiancé David Cote, his mother Rose (Saponara) Coleman & stepfather Frank Coleman of Simsbury, brothers & sisters-in-law Steve and Kathy Papillo of Harwich, MA and Tony Papillo and Laura Ellis of West Hollywood, CA, along with many loved family members and friends. Jim was predeceased by his father James F. Papillo, Sr. Born on February 5, 1953 in Hartford, he possessed a multitude of talents and was successful in every endeavor-always focusing on loving and helping others. As a teenager, Jim was an accomplished drummer, performing with many renowned country and western artists–during this time he left high school and later obtained a GED diploma. Jim had a deep respect for education–he graduated from Central Connecticut State College with honors, earned a doctorate in psychology from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Columbia University and the University of California at Los Angeles. Jim went on to become an attorney, graduating from the University of Connecticut Law School in 1991 with honors. In 1999, the Governor of Connecticut appointed Jim as Connecticut's first State Victim Advocate and for eight years, Jim served as the head of an independent state agency charged with protecting and promoting the legal rights of crime victims. Jim's legal work always focused on protecting those who were unable to help themselves. Along with a love of learning, Jim had an innate talent for passing this knowledge to others. Jim's diverse career included being Vice President of Administrative Affairs and Associate Professor in the Humanities at Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell, and enjoying private practice as a real estate attorney. A devoted husband, father, son and brother, his love of family and God was evident throughout his life. Jim was ordained a Catholic deacon in the Archdiocese of Hartford June 12, 2004 and served several area parishes. Jim also had a passion for the arts which was seen in his photography, cooking, web design, and love of music-especially Jazz. Jim's family is proud of his countless accomplishments, steadfast love and devotion for God, and humble, contagious "can do" attitude to be whatever you want to be by working hard. Jim's positive impact has touched countless lives in many ways and his legacy lives on in all of us. Special thanks to Monsignor Vittorio Guerrera who officiated at a Rite of Committal. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur on Thursday, October 1, 2020 10:00 AM at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Kent, CT, Priests for Life, and/or Life Legal Defense Foundation. To learn more about Deacon Jim please visit his websites CatholicDeacon.org
and jimpapillo.com
.