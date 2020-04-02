|
James Francis Presutti, 58, passed away on February 26, 2020 due to an accidental drowning in Coral Springs, Florida. He leaves two sons, Michael Anthony and James Mario. He was predeceased by his father, Mario L. Presutti and his mother, Claudia R. Presutti and sister-in-law, Paula Tibbetts Presutti. He is survived by his brothers William (Sarah) of Tamarac, FL, Edward of Houston, TX, and his sister Jean Icaza (David) of Amston, CT. Jim was born in Hartford and lived in Rocky Hill, graduating from RHHS in 1980 and Lincoln Technical School in New Britain where he became certified as a HVAC Technician. Jim lived in the family home, raising his family there before moving to Florida where he had longed to live. He was a wonderful father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was passionate about soccer, his favorite teams being Barca and Juve; the Red Sox; and NY Giants. He was also a fan of old classic movies. He was a good cook and loved cooking for his sons and family members and was known for his pizza and sausage bread. Jim was proud of his sons, they were the light of his life. He taught them the love of crabbing in Old Lyme, and enjoyed many summers spent in Old Lyme. Jim also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews; Jessica Remmers (Scott), Mimi Wetmore, James Icaza, Robert Icaza (Kayla), Ethan Icaza, Stefan Presutti, Katherine Chapman (Tony) and Benjamin Presutti; uncles & aunt: Antonio DiCesare, Donato & Antonina DiSimone, and Edward Ramunno; many beloved cousins; and his former wife, Catherine Presutti. Due to current Coronavirus pandemic, a Celebration of Jim's life will be held at a future date to be announced.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020