I am devastated to read this! Mr. Ross was without question my favorite teacher ever! I was in his first class at Cherry Brook School in 1967. I would see him occasionally when I was home in Canton, the last time was on the bike trail when I was out for a walk and he and his wife were cycling. He seemed in great spirits and handsome as ever. He also came to my Moms funeral a few years back which was so nice of him. A wonderful teacher and awesome man! He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family!

Shelly Grace