James "Jim" F. Ross, 77, of Farmington and formerly of Bristol, beloved husband for 54 years to Ann (Cimadon) Ross, passed away peacefully with Ann by his side on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on May 10, 1942, he was raised in New Britain, CT, the son of the late William and Eleanor (Johnson) Ross. He graduated from New Britain High School in 1960, Central CT State University in 1967 and went on to become a devoted special education teacher in the Canton school system for 35 years. After he retired from teaching, he became a Surrogate Parent for the State of CT and worked as an educational advocate for students in foster care. In 1968, Jim and Ann moved to Bristol, CT to raise their three children, Jimmy, Tracey and Kevin. Jim believed that family was the most important thing in life. He surrounded himself with true and authentic friends. Family and friends described Jim as quick witted, outgoing, and a prankster with a booming sense of humor. He was truly the life of the party - always with a joke and a laugh on hand to make everyone feel welcome. Jim was an avid athlete and was passionate about playing tennis, golf, and fishing. He spent his summers as the Chippanee Country Club Tennis Pro for many years. During that time he won many awards, including the 1977 Bristol Men's Singles championship. He also qualified as a USPTA Tennis Professional, and was awarded the 1991 State Boys Tennis Team Outstanding Coach after coaching Canton High School for 25 years. He was also a guest Tennis Pro at multiple Caribbean resorts through his tenure as a USPTA tennis professional. Jim was an accomplished fisherman who enjoyed deep sea fishing on Long Island Sound, fly fishing on the Farmington River, and fishing with his children and grandchildren at West Hill Pond. When he wasn't playing tennis, you'd find Jim working in his garden or on his lawn, swimming at the Giamatti pool or playing golf. He never passed up a chance to be with Ann and his close friends and family at Chippanee, Rockledge, or any challenging course. Jim was a huge UConn Husky basketball fan, always up for attending a game - both men's and women's. Jim was also a big NY Giants fan and a closeted Yankees fan until he came out against the Red Sox in the 1986 World Series, something his family still jokes about. In addition to his wife, Ann, Jim is survived by his loving children, Jimmy Ross, Jr. and his wife Kara of Arlington, VA, Tracey Ross and her husband Tom Hyde of Greensboro, NC, and Kevin Ross and his wife Meredith of Bristol, CT; his five grandchildren, Kathryn, Madeleine, Harrison, Alexa and Aedan; his brother, Bill Ross and his wife Donna of Charlotte, NC; and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wants to thank the dedicated caregivers at Athena, Brookdale and Anthology for their love and care over the past year and a half. We don't know what we would have done without you. A memorial and celebration of Jim's life will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather. To honor Jim, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. New Britain Memorial Sagarino Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.