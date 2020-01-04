Home

POWERED BY

Services
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Szepanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Szepanski


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Szepanski, 75, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Shirley G. (Gogulski) Szepanski, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Morristown, NJ. Born in Hartford, CT on April 22, 1944, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Mary (Godek) Szepanski. Jim grew up in Windsor Locks and was proud lifetime resident. Jim joined the US Air National Guard and served for 6 years during the Vietnam War. After graduating from the University of Hartford with a Bachelor's in Business Administration, he worked for UTC for 27 years, leaving as Chief Contracts Administrator. He went on to own and operate Clay Hill Package Store in Windsor Locks for several years, selling the business in 2004. Jim was a jack of all trades and knew a little bit about everything from electrical, plumbing, automotive, wood working and yard maintenance. He was the go-to guy when someone in the family needed something fixed. Jim served the town of Windsor Locks as the Vice Chairman of the Windsor Locks Police Commission and the Past Secretary of the Planning & Zoning Committee. He was a member of the American Legion Post #36, 59 year member of the Suffield Sportsmen's Association and a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Besides his beloved wife of 53 years, Shirley, he leaves his son, Jay Szepanski and his girlfriend Amy Reynolds of East Granby; his daughter, Amy Williamson and her husband James of Mendham, NJ; his 2 grandchildren, Eloise and Henry Williamson; his brother, Thomas W. Szczepanski and his wife Janet of Windsor Locks; 2 brothers-in-law, Clemens "Mike" Gogulski and his wife Patty of Enfield, and Richard Gogulski of Suffield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim's family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. His Funeral will begin on Tuesday, January 7, at 10 AM at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Windsor Locks. Memorial donations may be made to a . For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -