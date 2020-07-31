December 4, 1964 – July 24, 2020. James Francis (Jim) Desy passed away on July 24th after a protracted battle with cancer. He was 55. Jim was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up in Windsor and Pawcatuck, Connecticut. He is a 1983 graduate of Stonington High School. Jim attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Systems in 1987. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps through the Navy-Marine Corps Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Jim served 24 years as an active duty Marine officer, retiring in 2011 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He held a variety of command and staff jobs. His highest decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, The Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and four Meritorious Service Medals. Upon his retirement, Jim and his family moved to Lacey, Washington, and Jim began work as a defense contractor at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He was employed by several companies in that time, mostly involved in training and simulation support to Army units at JBLM. Upon his retirement, Jim devoted a great deal of time to volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America, serving in various roles, including Scoutmaster of his son's troop. Jim has been recognized for his Scouting efforts with the WT Spurgeon Award, the Silver Beaver Award, and the National Order of the Arrow Founder's Award. Jim was also a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow. Jim was active in his local parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as a parent volunteer with youth religious education programs and as a lector at Mass. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Sharla (Fontana) Desy of Tacoma, Washington and his two wonderful children: Matthew, a United States Marine and Eagle Scout; and Lydia, a Venture Scout. His mother, Yolanda, and his older siblings, Matt and Margherita, also survive him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacey, and Jim will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lacey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to the Special Operations Warriors Fund or the Pacific Harbors Council Friends of Scouting are welcome.



