James Francis "Jim" Desy
1964 - 2020
December 4, 1964 – July 24, 2020. James Francis (Jim) Desy passed away on July 24th after a protracted battle with cancer. He was 55. Jim was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up in Windsor and Pawcatuck, Connecticut. He is a 1983 graduate of Stonington High School. Jim attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Systems in 1987. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps through the Navy-Marine Corps Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Jim served 24 years as an active duty Marine officer, retiring in 2011 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He held a variety of command and staff jobs. His highest decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, The Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and four Meritorious Service Medals. Upon his retirement, Jim and his family moved to Lacey, Washington, and Jim began work as a defense contractor at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He was employed by several companies in that time, mostly involved in training and simulation support to Army units at JBLM. Upon his retirement, Jim devoted a great deal of time to volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America, serving in various roles, including Scoutmaster of his son's troop. Jim has been recognized for his Scouting efforts with the WT Spurgeon Award, the Silver Beaver Award, and the National Order of the Arrow Founder's Award. Jim was also a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow. Jim was active in his local parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as a parent volunteer with youth religious education programs and as a lector at Mass. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Sharla (Fontana) Desy of Tacoma, Washington and his two wonderful children: Matthew, a United States Marine and Eagle Scout; and Lydia, a Venture Scout. His mother, Yolanda, and his older siblings, Matt and Margherita, also survive him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lacey, and Jim will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lacey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory to the Special Operations Warriors Fund or the Pacific Harbors Council Friends of Scouting are welcome.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
AUG
3
Interment
Woodlawn Cemetery
July 30, 2020
To the Desy family,

I had the privilege to have worked with Jim as a fellow contractor at JBLM. He was truly one that absolutely cared about the training of army units so they are better prepared to face their enemies on the battlefield. His passion of teaching service members will not be forgotten. While there are no words that I can truly say to comfort you during your time of loss, Jim will always live within us. I know that we serve a loving God and I know that Jim no longer has cancer and his days of being in pain have come to an end the moment he got to meet Jesus. My thoughts and prayers to the Desy family during this difficult time. Semper Fi Devil Dog
Jim Duncan
Coworker
