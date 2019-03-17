James Francis Feehan, 91 of Farmington, CT, devoted husband of the late Rosamond F. Feehan passed away peacefully in his sleep at the West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center on March 8, 2019.James was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on January 7, 1928, son of the late Elizabeth Arnheiter and James V. Feehan. James majored in history while attending the State Teachers College of New Britain. He was a retired salesman from the Ralston Purina Company based in Boston, Massachusetts. "Big Jim" was well respected in the sales community and had received many outstanding awards and recognitions, but his proudest achievement was being named twice as the Top Salesman of the Year for the New England Region of Ralston.James F. Feehan is survived by his five children, Elizabeth Sheline, Deborah Kess, James Feehan, Rosemary Feehan-Huff and Kevin Feehan, his grandchildren Christa, Pamela, Casey, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Michael. His great-grandchildren include Catherine Hodge and most recently Luna Mae and Stella Jane."Big Daddy" was a loyal Celtics Fan, an avid reader and a beloved patron of the Farmington Public Library where he spent many hours reading, learning Spanish and practicing his IPAD skills. James had a keen sense of humor and a genuine love for all who were fortunate to know him. He will be greatly missed but will forever be in our hearts.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hartford Healthcare Hospice Team and West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, CT on Saturday (March 23, 2019) from 12:30-2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 535 Preston Ave., Suite 1, Meriden, CT 06450. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary