1/1
James Frederick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Frederick passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2020, a few days shy of his 60th birthday. James Bradley Frederick of Darien, CT was born October 13, 1960, and grew up in New Britain, CT, the son of Theodore (Ted) Frederick and Joyce (Chase) Frederick. Jim Is survived by his beloved wife, Doreen Franco and their 4 children, Cole Frederick (Minneapolis, MN), Tyler Frederick (Darien), Bobby Fitzgerald (Boston, MA) and stepdaughter Kendall Franco (Darien). Jim's parents instilled many values in him which became hallmarks of his life including the satisfaction enjoyed after a hard day's work, and the loyalty and trust earned from always having a friend's back. Paramount was the joy and fulfillment that came from nurturing a strong, loving family. Everything Jim did and stood for in life revolved around his family. Jim attended Mooreland Hill School in Kensington CT, Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA, and Trinity College in Hartford, CT, graduating with a degree in economics. He later served on Trinity's Alpha Delta Phi Alumni board. He was exceptionally proud to see two of his sons attend his alma mater. Jim made it a priority to maintain life-long relationships with the many friends he made at each of these stops. He welcomed them all into his extended family. Jim had a successful career in commercial real estate for over 35 years with such established companies as Jones Lang Wooten, Colliers ABR, Cassidy/Turley, DTZ and, most recently, at Cushman & Wakefield as a Vice Chairman. Jim was respected by clients and associates alike as an intuitive, honest, and likeable broker respected for his integrity and creative deal-making. He was a member of The Tokeneke Club in Darien, CT, and served as president of his association at Stratton Mountain in VT, for over 10 years. He found his greatest joy and was happiest when he was with his family floating around his home on Nash Island or skiing on Stratton. Jim leaves behind his 3 brothers: Richard (Holly) Frederick of New London, CT, Paul Frederick of Glastonbury, CT, Craig (Laura) Frederick of New Britain, CT; his 2 nephews, Kyle Frederick and James Frederick, and his niece, Claire Van Dyck. Services will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of Jim's tremendous life will be held at a later date. In the interim, please remember Jim and the rest of his family in your prayers. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy with Jim's family at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's honor to the Wounded Warriors Foundation PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 15, 2020
Cole, Tyler, Kendall and Doreen, words can hardly express my sympathy for you at this time. I know this loss is felt by so many. That is the sure sign of a life well lived. I enjoyed my summers in NY with my cousin Jim. May he Rest In Peace.
Diane
Family
October 15, 2020
My condolences to the family, I am so sorry for your loss. RIP Jim!
Veronica Bruno
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved