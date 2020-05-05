James "Jim" Frederick Berger, of Storrs, CT passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. His four daughters were by his side for the days prior to leaving this earth. He was born August 2, 1927 in Meriden CT, son of Rose (Mulligan) Berger and Bernard Berger. He was the husband of Dorothy Jean Athorne who passed away in June of 2003 after 54 years together. Jim was a devout Catholic man who served as an altar boy in his youth. He was employed as a machinist for many years at the International Silver Company in Meriden until he retired in his 50s. He and his wife Dorothy loved to dance, having taken dance lessons in their younger days. They enjoyed having house parties and socializing with close family members and friends. Jim was a devoted husband, father and provider to his family throughout his entire life. He had a great sense of humor and loved to work outside and around the house. Having a nice home and being independent were important to Jim and he was able to continue to live in his own house up until a few weeks before passing on. He leaves behind his children Alison Jean Berger of Danielson CT, Geraldine (Geri) Berger Haines of Putnam CT, Elizabeth (Betty) Berger Hockla of Willington CT and Gail Berger LeBlanc of Willington, CT. In addition he leaves behind eight grandchildren, Chelsea and Evan Halpine-Berger, Julia and Joel Haines, Jessica and Lauren Hockla, Victoria Wilson and Christie Carter along with five great grandchildren: Maia, Scarlett, Lennox, Nadia and Liam. He is survived by his sister Doris Kelly of Greenwich, CT. He was predeceased by his son Alan Berger, three brothers, Bernard, Robert and Joe Berger and two sisters Christine Stevens and Mary Boober. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to all of the Windham Hospital staff who provided care during his final days and to Dr. Sandra Hughes for her years of excellent and compassionate care. Due to the current state social distancing guidelines, there will be a private graveside service. A memorial service will be scheduled, possibly at the end of the summer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Senior Resources 19 Ohio Avenue, Suite 2 Norwich, CT 06360. To leave an online tribute or donation please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.