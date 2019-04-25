Home

James Burt
James G. Burt, 76, of Middletown, beloved husband of Lynne MacLean Burt died Monday April 22, 2019 at his home. He was born in Meriden, son of the late Gordon and Frances (Mollé) Burt. James was a graduate of Berlin High School and later served with the Army Reserves. He worked for various manufacturing companies including, CT Tool, Pratt & Whitney, Dunham-Bush, T.M. Tool and Fenn Manufacturing before opening his own shop J.B. Machine & Tool in New Britain. James was a volunteer with the East Berlin Fire Department. Besides his wife Lynne, Jim is survived by two sons, James M. Burt of New York, New York and Kevin Burt of Wallingford, brother, Kenneth Burt and his wife Cynthia of North Haven, sister, Francis "Bunny" Tenney and her husband Alfred of Newington, as well as several nieces and nephews. The Funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday April 27th at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield Street, Middletown. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery in Berlin. Calling hours will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019
