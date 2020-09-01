1/1
James G. Kennedy
James G. Kennedy, 64, of Enfield, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. Born in Springfield, MA on September 8, 1955, he was the son of the late Robert G. and Elaine P. Kennedy-Dudley and grew up in Springfield. James worked at an electrical warehouse for most of his career. Jim enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events. No rink or field was too far to travel to. Jim also enjoyed fishing at his favorite spots which included Quabin Reservoir and the Holyoke Dam. He is survived by his former wife, Marian Kennedy; his son, Michael Kennedy and his wife Angel; 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Kaley, Michael Jr., Shianne, and Bryant; 2 siblings, John and Margaret Dudley; and his son-in-law, Earl Cecire. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Marie Cecire; and 2 siblings, Robert Kennedy and Lynne Dawson. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, from 5-7 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. A Funeral Home Service will take place on Thursday, September 3, at 10 AM with burial to follow in Hazardville Cemetery. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Attendance may be limited at times to adhere to executive orders and public safety. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (www.jdrf.org, search Kaley & Kompany). For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
SEP
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
