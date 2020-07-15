James G. Stengel, Sr., 52, of East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, he was raised in Texas before relocating to CT 30 years ago. James was a hard worker and was employed in HVAC for many years. He also enjoyed his time working for Glory Chapel International Cathedral and Youth Challenge and they helped him tremendously through his years there. James was always there for his children especially through the hard times. James leaves his wife of 23 years, Lynn Stengel, his two sons, James Stengel, Jr. and Jason Stengel, of East Hartford, his mother, Donna Boone, of FL, his father, Calvin Stengel and his wife Jo, and his three siblings, Gerald Stengel, Carolyn Eden and Kristin Borneman all of Texas. His funeral services will be private with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.