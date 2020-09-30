So sorry to hear George has passed. I liked George from the moment Big John introduced us in 1976. His humor was always quirky and funny. I loved listening to him when he would tell wonderful stories of great times he spent with his cousins. He was very proud of all the work he accomplished at his Bloomfield home. In 2012 George and Cecile came to my home to view some old Helinski family movies that were found after Big John had passed. It was a great time learning more about his family. My sincere condolences to Cecile and George's entire family for your loss. He will be missed.

Corrie E Pizzoni

Friend