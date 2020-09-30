1/2
James George Hilenski
1931 - 2020
ROCKY HILL, CT - On Sunday, September 27th, James George Hilenski passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Veterans Home and Hospital in Rocky Hill at age 89. Born in Hartford, George was a lifelong Connecticut resident. Born in 1931, he was the son of Mary Jarnot. George joined the United States army at the age of 17 and fought in the Korean War. George was tremendously proud of his home in Bloomfield where he gardened, built a covered bridge, completed numerous home projects and raised a family. From sunrise to sunset, you could find George planting and working on some type of project that he could show off to family, friends and neighbors. He is probably already raising tulips in his new eternal home. George is leaving behind a legacy of great memories for loving wife Cecile Hilenski and his two children, George Hilenski and his wife Karen Hilenski of The Villages, Florida, Tammy Dudal and her husband Robert Dudal of Atkinson, NH, and five grandchildren Travis Dudal, Colby Dudal, Rose Dudal, and Daniel Netz. He was predeceased by his other grandson George Hilenski Jr. Thank you to all the staff at the Connecticut Veterans Home and Hospital for accommodating his sense of humor for the past few years. The care he received from the staff was extraordinary and his family will be forever grateful. In keeping with the current COVID-19 situation and the family's wishes, please respect that funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to an organization that was dear to his heart, Community Crossroads at 8 Commerce Drive, Atkinson NH or http://www.communitycrossroadsnh.org/fundraising/ways-to-give/#. Contributions will support children and adults with developmental disabilities. Please plant something in your yard in honor of George. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
We will miss you and your witty sense of humor. Our Condolences to the entire family.
Fran and Arnie
Family
September 29, 2020
So sorry to hear George has passed. I liked George from the moment Big John introduced us in 1976. His humor was always quirky and funny. I loved listening to him when he would tell wonderful stories of great times he spent with his cousins. He was very proud of all the work he accomplished at his Bloomfield home. In 2012 George and Cecile came to my home to view some old Helinski family movies that were found after Big John had passed. It was a great time learning more about his family. My sincere condolences to Cecile and George's entire family for your loss. He will be missed.
Corrie E Pizzoni
Friend
September 29, 2020
Dear Hillenski Family my condolences to you all. James was quite a witty guy I remember when Daniel came home with a Potato for his Birthday. When We looked closer James had widled out the potato and put Birthday money in. He was a Character and he will be missed by all of his Family.
Barbara Netz Martin
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
