Rev. James Gilbert Hicks, Sr., 81, of Windsor Locks and formerly of Bloomfield and Windsor, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on May 16, 1938, son of the late James C. Hicks and Elizabeth (Prince) Palmer, he lived in Connecticut all his life and was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 1957. In 1958, he married the love of his life Geraldine (Myers) Hicks. Rev. Hicks was employed as a Chaplain, with the State of Connecticut, Department of Corrections. During his prison ministry, he had a profound influence on those he was privileged to minister to. He retired after 17 years of state service. Prior to his employment with the Department of Corrections, Rev. Hicks was employed a as shelter manager for Mercy Housing and Shelter Corporation, St. Elizabeth House in Hartford, and also a paraprofessional with the Hartford Board of Education. His work at St. Elizabeth House led him to found Fellowship of Love Ministries in Hartford where he served as Pastor for several years. Dedicated to lifelong learning, Rev. Hicks loved to read and surf the internet. He continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he received several certifications in social work. Overall, Rev. Hicks' life was dedicated to serving God's people. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for most of his life adolescent life. As an adult, he joined Sims Memorial Church of God in Christ before joining Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford. At Shiloh, he served on the hospitality committee, as a volunteer at the King T. Hayes Soup Kitchen and as a minister of the church. Shiloh Baptist Church honored Rev. Hicks in June, 2015 by naming him as the recipient of the Father of the Year award. Besides his loving wife of 60 years, he leaves three children, Donna Marie Shropshire and her husband Bobbie, Jr. of Bloomfield, James Gilbert Hicks, Jr. and his wife Glenda of West Hartford, and Gerald Anthony Hicks and his wife Kerry of Windsor; seven grandchildren, Shyanna Jane Powell and her husband Greg of Richmond, VA, Chasity Lorraine Outlaw and her husband Shaun of New Britain, Stephanie Morgan Hicks of Hartford, Tyrell James Hicks and his wife Melissa of Meriden, Asaad Rashad Hicks of West Hartford, and Christian and Sydney Hicks both of Windsor; eight great-grandchildren, Tajian Norman and Skylar Powell both of Richmond, VA, Avani Charles and Isaiah Hicks both of Hartford, Laila Outlaw of New Britain, and Maia, Alaya, and Asia Hicks all of Meriden; a sister, Jacqueline Adams of Hartford; four nieces, Tyashia Adams and Dawn McGee both of Hartford, Kimberlye Long-Searcy of Atlanta, GA, and Nakeisha Searcy of Hartford; a cousin, Clarence Betsey of Bloomfield; his great-nephew whom he was very proud of State Rep. Brandon L. McGee, Jr. and his wife Geralynn of Hartford; and a host of other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Robert "Rocky" Palmer; a sister, Barbara E. Long-Glover, whom he adored; and a cousin, Anna Daniels. His family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at Shiloh Baptist Church, 350 Albany Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, Attn: Rev. King T. Hayes Soup Kitchen, 350 Albany Ave., Hartford, CT 06120. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019