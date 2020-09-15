Jim set sail for the next life on September 8, 2020 as morning gently rolled in. He entered this world on a fine spring day, March 30 of '51, in Newport Rhode Island. The oldest of four and the firstborn son, Jim was often the babysitter for his siblings Patrice, Timothy, and Sandy. The stories they can, and do, tell about those days. May those tales bring them peace. And eventually, laughter. After graduating from Fitch Senior high School, Jim headed west, all the way to the University of Utah, where he studied Civil Engineering. He did take a brief respite from schooling though, when he entered the US Coast Guard. His father, a chief in the Navy, eventually forgave him for choosing the Coast Guard over the Navy. Mostly. Jim (aka Mr. Jim by his workers in Afghanistan) worked primarily in the nuclear field, first in a construction supervisory capacity and in later years, in the decommissioning field. He traveled the world and most of the states, making friends and sharing stories along the way. He would remind those playing setback with him that he did, indeed, wear the crown of Polish Club setback champion one year, and was also infamous for running any losing scoresheets directly to the shredder. His wife Sherri, the other half of that champion team, will carry on his wild bidding ways. Jim loved his guitars, his banjo, and his mandolin. He belonged to a few Irish bands over the years, belting out some bawdy sea chanties and strumming away on his twelve string. He loved those Monday nights at the Gris, and went as often as he was able. He also loved and was so, so proud of his four sons. Sean(Cheryl Albaine), Jeff(Jillian), Seamus, and Niall are each the product of a man with a strong sense of right and a solid moral compass. And OH! Did Gramps love to talk about his grandchildren. Isla, Ava, and baby James were the littlest lights of his life. Jim loved a fine margarita (on the rocks, no salt), reading his kindle (yes, the one he ran over with his car), riding any of his Harleys, and sharing a cabernet with his brother-in-law Robert. He was also repeatedly trying, and failing, to perfect the cream center of a whoopie pie. But he made a mean pancake so we forgave him. For those wishing to donate, www.cdhi.org
CDH International – A global initiative to stop Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, is the charity of Jim's choosing. His son Niall is a CDH survivor and Jim was forever grateful. In keeping with Jim's love of the ocean, he will be buried at sea. When COVID allows, there will be a celebration of his life, with sea shanties and pints and more embarrassing Jim stories. May they live on.