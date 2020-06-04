James H. Dahlgren
1950 - 2020
James H. Dahlgren, age 69, of Southington, passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020 from a courageous battle with congestive heart failure at the Hospital of Central CT. He was born November 25, 1950, in Berlin CT to the late Harold and Sophie (Ducki) Dahlgren. James was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Berlin High School Class of 1969. He enlisted right into the Air Force where he went on to serve his country. He worked for Pratt & Whitney for almost 40 years. He also had many years with Woolworth's and Hall of Fame Bar & Grille. He enjoyed many things in life such as old cars/trucks, camping, family gatherings, tag sales, wood working, gardening, shopping, traveling, good jokes and coffee with friends along with music on the green in the park. He is survived by his daughter Thomasina and Robbie Calderwood of VT; grandson Brandon Calderwood of VT; sons Jonathan and Beth Dahlgren of VT, Justin Dahlgren and Caroline Short of CT; his brother Donald and Terry Dahlgren of SC.; and many relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be at Erickson Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S Main St., New Britain, CT on June 17, 2020 from 2-4 PM. Donations can be made, in memory of James Dahlgren, to the American Heart Association.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
