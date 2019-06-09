Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. "Jim" Hood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James H. "Jim" Hood Obituary
James H. Hood, age 90, a descendant of the founders of Windsor and East Windsor, born in Rockford, IL, son of Atty. Shelby E. Hood and Elsie Hall Hood...passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2019. Jim, as loved ones called him, was a member of Composite Lodge AF&AM, Suffield CT, he was also a past Grand Tall Cedar of Tobacco Valley Forest, Cedars of Lebanon, and past member of the Order of Amaranth and Eastern Star. Jim Earned his private pilot's license at age 16, and loved flying. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He is survived by his wife Jeanne of Windsor Locks, CT and Ocala FL, son Kevin P. Hood and wife Joyce of Manchester CT, his daughter Lauralee Mcleod and husband Rory of Bellingham, WA, his grandchildren Patrick S. Hood and wife Amy, Justin Hood, Brittany Hood, Calyn Mcleod, Neil Mcleod and great-granddaughter Story Colette Hood. He was pre-deceased by his granddaughter Molly Mcleod and sister Betty Hood Boland of Houston, TX. Funeral services will be private with burial in Eastford, CT. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Salvation Army, Hartford, CT.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.