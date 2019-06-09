James H. Hood, age 90, a descendant of the founders of Windsor and East Windsor, born in Rockford, IL, son of Atty. Shelby E. Hood and Elsie Hall Hood...passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2019. Jim, as loved ones called him, was a member of Composite Lodge AF&AM, Suffield CT, he was also a past Grand Tall Cedar of Tobacco Valley Forest, Cedars of Lebanon, and past member of the Order of Amaranth and Eastern Star. Jim Earned his private pilot's license at age 16, and loved flying. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He is survived by his wife Jeanne of Windsor Locks, CT and Ocala FL, son Kevin P. Hood and wife Joyce of Manchester CT, his daughter Lauralee Mcleod and husband Rory of Bellingham, WA, his grandchildren Patrick S. Hood and wife Amy, Justin Hood, Brittany Hood, Calyn Mcleod, Neil Mcleod and great-granddaughter Story Colette Hood. He was pre-deceased by his granddaughter Molly Mcleod and sister Betty Hood Boland of Houston, TX. Funeral services will be private with burial in Eastford, CT. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Salvation Army, Hartford, CT.





Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019