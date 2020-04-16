|
Elder James H. Milam, 91 entered into eternal rest on April 4, 2020. He was born December 1, 1928 in Warrenton, NC to the late Nathaniel and Ida Bell Miliam. He was gainfully employed by Sterling Sintered Technology before retiring. Elder Milam was a faithful member of Ebenezer Temple, UHCA, Inc. for over 60 years. He leaves to mourn his loss his children: Lynell (Ann) Miliam of Baltimore, MD, Shelia (David) Milam-Scott of New Britain, CT, Clotelia (Tom) Minnifield of Hartford, CT, Sylvia Baird of Delray Beach, FL, Stephanie Teal and Stracy Milam both of Hartford, CT; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Rosa (Smothers) Milam, his brother, Nathaniel Miliam, his sisters: Mary Louis Terry, Rosa Lee Howell, Aretha Tilman, Leonie Watkins, and Katie Stevenson. A private service will be held April 17, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, CT. For online condolences and to view the funeral service on or after April 17, at 10:45 am, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020