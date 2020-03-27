|
James "Brad" Hayle, 87, of Hartford, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Darliston, Westmoreland, Jamaica, West Indies on April 2, 1932, son of the late Linford Adolphus and Brazilia Cleminta (Gayle) Hayle, he was raised in Darliston and was a graduate of Beaufort Primary School in Westmoreland, Jamaica. At the age of 17, James immigrated to the United States on a Farm Worker Visa and ultimately settled in Hartford. He worked for over 20 years at Suisman and Blumenthal a metal refinery in Hartford and after his retirement, he took a position with the Hartford Courant where he worked for another 10 years. In his spare time, James enjoyed tending to the many vegetable gardens around his home. He was a longtime, active, and faithful member of Phillips Metropolitan C.M.E. Church in Hartford where he also served as a trustee. He leaves to mourn his passing, five children, Mary Woodard of Toano, VA, Melvin L. Hayle and his wife Theresa of Newington, Cynthia L. Hayle of Windsor, Freddie Hayle of Hartford, and Deotis Williams of Hinesville, GA; five brothers, Winston Hayle and his wife Theresa, Martin Hayle and his wife Mavis, and Roland Hayle and his wife Jean all of Jamaica, Clinton Hayle and his wife Gloria of New Jersey, and Ernest Hayle and his wife Doris of Orlando, FL; two sisters, Dorothy Lue of Jamaica and Doris Monica Brown of Deltona, FL; six grandchildren, Remington Ham and her husband Derek Ham, Ph.D. of Cary, NC, Trevonna Hayle of Pearland, TX, Khalila Brown, Ph.D. of Washington, D.C., Olivia Brown of Windsor, Deotis Williams, Jr. of Hartford, and Sequana Williams of Hinesville, GA; and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the , 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Fl., East Hartford, CT 06108. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the funeral service on or after Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020