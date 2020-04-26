Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
James Henry Jubrey


1937 - 2020
James Henry Jubrey Obituary
James "Jim" Henry Jubrey, Sr., 83, formerly of Pittsburg, CA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Windsor. James was born on March 24, 1937 in Windsor Locks, son of the late Austin Bud Jubrey and Elizabeth (Walker) Jubrey. He grew up on Jubrey Lane in Windsor Locks, and later moved to Enfield. An avid horseback rider, James was a member of the Ebony Horsemen in Connecticut. He retired from C.H. Dexter Company in Windsor Locks after 25 years of service. In 1980, James moved to Pittsburg, CA where he owned and operated Jim's Auto Service until 2011. In 2015 he returned to Connecticut and was cared for by family and then at Windsor Rehabilitation Center. It has been said that a cowboy is a complex mixture of compassion and bluntness. James was a real-life cowboy, and rode through his life skillfully gripping the reins to guide his journey, and always moving forward. He enjoyed riding, camping, trips to the casino, and the San Francisco 49ers. In 1991, he co-founded the East Bay Horsemen's Riding Club in California, a community service organization that taught children how to ride. He served as a board member of the Stoneman Village Assisted Living Facility. James enjoyed helping others and his civic contributions as a member of the Kiwanis Club, Moose Lodge, Meals on Wheels, and many other volunteer roles demonstrated his desire to help those less fortunate. Besides his parents, James was predeceased by his wife of 27 years, Martha McGowen; stepson, Curtis McGowen; brothers, Russell Sr., Howard Sr., Charles, Franklin and Thomas Jubrey; and sisters, Grace Mansell, Lucille Hall, Madeline Hester and Elizabeth Lash. Survivors include his former wife, Delia Jubrey; four children, Barbara Jubrey, Tucker, GA, Debra Booker, Enfield, Lorraine Jubrey, Covington, GA, and James Jubrey, Jr. (Enita) Windsor; step daughters, Heidi McGowen, Los Angeles, CA and Leah (Shane) McGowen-Hare, San Francisco, CA; eight cherished grandchildren, Deonna (Chris) Rogers, Dena Booker, Nichole Booker, Austin Jubrey and Brenna Jubrey, step grandchildren, Desmond Castillo, Quincy and Simone Hale; two great grandchildren, Amaya and Bryce Rogers; his sister, Elise Andrews; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. James wished to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held in the coming months. The family will honor his life with a private gathering at a date to be determined. May he now ride peacefully into the sunset.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
