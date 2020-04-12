|
James Humphrey Wadhams, 83, of Avon, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home. He was born December 30, 1936 in Torrington, son of the late James Collins and Hilda (Humphrey) Wadhams and had lived in New Hartford prior to moving to Avon 55 years ago. Jim was a graduate of The Gilbert School in Winsted and the School of Banking at Williams College and had served in the Army National Guard. Mr. Wadhams had a long banking career in the Farmington Valley, starting with the original Simsbury Bank, CBT, Fleet Bank and was an Incorporator of the New Simsbury Bank, retiring as Senior Vice President. Jim was the consummate "country banker" and he helped multitudes of Valley residents with their financial needs over the years. He was always a gentleman - polite, never assuming - and always placed others before himself. Jim enjoyed traveling, especially his trips to England, France, Spain (where he ran with the bulls in Pamplona) and Russia. Jim is survived by his cousins, David Wadhams, Fredric Wadhams and Dale Ives. He is also survived by a very special home aide, Koby Frempong, who gave Jim excellent, compassionate care for over two years. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Sedar and her husband Charles. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gilbert School, 200 Williams Avenue, Winsted, CT 06098. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Jim's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020