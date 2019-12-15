Home

James I. Basal Sr.

On Sunday, December 8, 2019, Mr. James Basal Sr., formerly of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is survived by six children, eight grandchildren, and many friends; beloved by all. He was passionate about life, was always willing to help anyone, was greatly admired and will be dearly missed. His accomplishments were many, most notably he was a pilot, owned his own business, and served in the military. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at their website https://www.stjude.org/donate. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
