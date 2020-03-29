|
|
James J. Aldi, 94, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mollie (DeFazio) Aldi. He was born on January 7, 1926 in Southington the son of the late John and Catherine (Galiette) Aldi. He was the owner and operator of Commercial Auto Body on Beecher St. for over 70 years. He was a member of the Scarpa Shoda Gang. His many relatives and friends looked forward each year to the annual shop Christmas party given by Jim and Mollie. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing and playing the stock market. He loved making bread and pepper biscuits with Mollie and giving it away to friends and neighbors. He is survived by a sister Edith Aldi of Southington and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Cressie Aldi, Amelia Morelli, Louise Sieruta, Henry Aldi and Joseph "Bob" Aldi. Due to the Coronavirus a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas Church at a later date. Burial will be Private. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020