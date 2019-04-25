Resources More Obituaries for James Gott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James J. "Joe" Gott

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joe Gott passed away peacefully on April 18th in Summerfield, Florida. He was born in Springfield, Missouri on January 28th, 1924 to Blanche (Gottas) and John Calvin Gott. He attended St. Agnes High School in Springfield graduating as valedictorian. In September 1942 he enlisted in the Navy and served on submarines based out of Groton, CT. As the war neared completion he served as CPO on the USS Clytie.He and his shipmates would travel to Hartford for Saturday night shore leave and on one of those excursions to the roller skating rink in Hartford, he met his wife to be Jane (Johanna Begusch). They married on November 17, 1945 in Hartford. Because Joe possessed clerical skills that were needed to process sailors out of service after WWII ended, he remained active until his discharge in March 1946. He brought Jane back to his Missouri hometown and entered his dad's dry cleaning business. In late 1949 with a growing family and money tight, Joe, Jane, and sons Tommy Joe and Gary moved east to West Hartford, CT where Jane's parents lived. Joe worked with his father-in-law Johann at his butcher shop on New Park Ave before landing a job at the Veteran's Administration. In 1951 the growing family moved to a new development in Manchester where additional sons Gregory, Jeffrey, and Jonathan were born. In 1963 Joe took a job in collections with the IRS in Hartford and continued until retiring in 1980. He continued part time work after by serving the Town of Manchester with delinquent tax collection.Joe loved his sports both as a fan and participant. Growing up in the Midwest he became a Stl Cardinal baseball fan and his passion for the redbirds has passed down to several of his grandchildren today. He coached Little League and C;YO youth basketball teams in Manchester. In his adult years, he excelled at golf (even shot his age at 85!) and continued to play tennis into his mid 90's.Joe was the consummate family man. Important life decisions were dictated by his love for them. He turned down career advancement opportunities that required travel and/or family uprooting because of the potential negative impact it could have. Besides his wife Jane (they celebrated their 73th anniversary last Nov.), Joe is survived by his brother Tom and wife Rose of Quincy, Illinois; sons Tom and wife Patricia of Manchester, CT, Gary of Andover, CT, Greg and wife Sue Fulkerson of Rockingham, VT, Jeff and wife Diane of Ogunquit, ME, and Jon of Tampa, Fl. Additionally Joe leaves 11 grand children and 20 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Owens (2003) of Springfield, MO.The burial service will be private. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019