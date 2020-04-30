|
|
James (Jim) J. Hasler, 79, of Bristol, husband of the late Jacqueline (Simmons) Hasler, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. James was born on January 31, 1941 in Monticello, Iowa and was the son of the late James Henry and Katherine (Meyer) Hasler. James left the family farm at age 17 to join the Navy. James honorably served in the US Navy, between 1958 and 1968. He was stationed in Groton, CT and served on the U.S.S. George Washington submarine as a quartermaster. James was on the USS Lake Champlain, a recovery ship for the first U.S. manned space flight, with Alan Shepard aboard. He started his career with his apprenticeship at Peck Spring to become a toolmaker. He went on to start his own tool company named Hasler Tool in Farmington. He then owned and operated Forestville Manufacturing Company from 1976 until his retirement. He was "retired' but continued to work daily at the shop. 'Til this day, his sons and daughter are still involved in the business. James was also an inventor and very proud of three patents he received for his inventions. He loved woodworking, sailing, golfing, restoring and working on old cars, including his '57 T bird, and above all else, spending time with his family. Family meant everything to James. His family will always remember their large family gatherings at his pool all summer. James also loved supporting his grandchildren by attending all their sporting events, award ceremonies and graduations. Jim was always there to help the kids with anything that needed to be fixed at their houses. He will be terribly missed by everyone who knew him. James is survived by his three sons: Todd Hasler of Bristol, Jimmy Hasler and his wife Anouphin of Avon, Jerry Hasler and his wife Kristen of Bristol; his daughter: Tammy Buonafede of Bristol; his four brothers: Peter Hasler and his wife Betty, Kenneth Hasler, Lester Hasler and his wife Yolanda, Robert M. Hasler and his wife Sharon, all of Iowa; his two sisters: Esther Kirby, Martha Lantermans, all of Iowa; his sister-in-law: Sondra Clement and her husband Tony of Bristol; his eight grandchildren: Steven, Jacob, Mitchell, Melissa, Justin, Amanda, Peyton, Brock; his two great grandchildren: Kaylee and Kaiya; his wive's cousin: Judy Staub; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, James is predeceased by his daughter-in-law: Michelle Hasler; granddaughter: Alisha Buonafede; and his sister: Susanna Ellison. Memorial donations may be made to Asbury Methodist Church, Book of remembrance, 90 Church Ave, Bristol, CT or The Salvation Army 19 Stearns St. Bristol, CT 06010. There will be a private burial at Forestville Cemetery. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Hasler family. Please visit James' memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020