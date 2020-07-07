James "Jim" Joseph Kelleher, 100, passed on July 3, 2020 at home in Tamarac, FL. His devotion to his family, Church and belief in God supported him throughout his life and gave him peace. Born to Charles and Catherine Kelleher of Minneola, NY and married to the late Barbara Killeen Kelleher of Hartford, CT. He is survived by his four children, Gregory Kelleher and Leslie Kelleher Gagnon of CT, Stephen Kelleher of FL and Judith Kelleher-Andersson of CA. He was also an amazing grandfather, "Pops", to 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He received his engineering degree from Brooklyn Poly Tech and masters from Rensselaer. He and Barbara raised their family in Glastonbury, CT, while he was employed at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. They then retired to Orleans, MA until his wife's passing. He was a member of Knights of Columbus of St. Malachy Council 13355, and enjoyed woodworking. A private burial will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to @StJude.org



