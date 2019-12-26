Home

Sacred Heart Church of Nb
158 Broad St
New Britain, CT 06053
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
New Britain, CT
James J. Lagos Obituary
James John Lagos, 74, formerly of Plantsville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20. He was the beloved husband to the late Karen Lagos. He is survived by his "daughter" Heather Steenburgh and her husband Frank, his grandchildren Madison and Morgan. He also leaves behind his 3 sister in-laws, dear friend Bonnie Martin, Godchild Stephanie Rock, her parents Joe and Arlene, his cousin Joe Lagosz, and his two beloved Maltese. Services will be held Jan 8, 2020 at 11AM, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 26, 2019
