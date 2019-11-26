Home

More Obituaries for James McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. McMahon

James J. McMahon Obituary
James J. McMahon, 97, of Enfield, CT and Montreal Canada, beloved husband of Lorna (MacDonald) McMahon, entered into eternal peace at his home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1922 in Montreal Canada to the late James and Anne (Quinn) McMahon. James had a successful career as an engineer for many years at Stanadyne until his retirement. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed playing golf, baseball, and hockey. He volunteered for many years along with his wife at St. Mary Hospital in Quebec. He was also a faithful parishioner and a frequent volunteer at St. Patrick Church. In addition to his loving wife Lorna, James is survived by his children, Sharon A. McMahon, Patricia M. McMahon, and Kevin M. McMahon, all of Enfield; his stepchildren, Heather MacLeod, Carol Davies, and Cathy Montminy, all of Montreal, Canada; his sister, Patricia Berardinucci of Montreal, Canada, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his first wife, Rosalie (D'Aleo) McMahon; his brothers, Thomas P. McMahon and William P. McMahon, and his sister, Eileen Kennedy. His family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10 am for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 am at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Church, c/o St Raymond Pennefort Parish, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082, or to a . To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2019
