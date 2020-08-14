1/2
James J. Pinto Jr.
James J. Pinto, Jr., 82 husband of the late Mary (Taylor) Pinto of West Hartford, died August 12, 2020 at UCONN Medical Center. Born in Hartford, the son of the late James and Mary Pinto he made is home in West Hartford for most of his life. He proudly served in the US Army and was honorably discharged as Sergeant First Class. Jim was a master mechanic, general manager and owner of several automobile establishments throughout his life. He was a devoted and loving family man. He is survived by his four children and their spouses; James J. Pinto III and his wife Jackie, Michael G. Pinto and his wife Jody, Timothy A. Pinto and his wife Barbara, Diane M. Pagano and her husband Scott; his siblings, Eileen Maznicki and her husband John, Andrew Pinto, and Geraldine McGloin; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Louis and Michael Pinto. A graveside service will be Monday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m. in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Online expressions may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
