James J. Reardon, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Manchester Manor. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Rose M. Reardon for almost 72 years. Born in Hartford, CT October 11, 1925, he was the son of the late James and Alice (Cusick) Reardon, Sr. He lived in the Hartford area residing 50 years in East Hartford. His first job was with Pepsi Cola as a truck driver/sales. He then worked for Bacon Liquors before joining the sales force of Allan S. Goodman, Inc. of Hartford (East Hartford). He retired from Goodman's in 1991 after 34 years of service. In that time he was awarded Man of the Year (3 times) for The Canadian Club Society. Jim's hobby and passion was building. He started with model wooden ships and cars and expanded to projects like additional bedrooms, porches, rec rooms, sheds and furniture. He would always help neighbors, friends and family members who needed his skills. He and Rose did a good deal of traveling, including trips won through his employment at Allan S. Goodman, Inc. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy A. and Richard D. Jobbagy of Southington, and Kathleen A. and Richard J. Luko of Manchester; his son and daughter-in-law, James J. and Donna L. Reardon III; four grandchildren James J. Reardon IV (Sharon), Michael Reardon (Anne), Melanie McGowan (Jeff) and Douglas Jobbagy; 8 great grandchildren, Jenna, Jessica, Tyler Jacob, Andrew, Nathan, Peyton and Mckenna. Jim is also survived by his life-long, best friend and "brother" Tony Lorello and his loving wife Joan. In addition to his wife, Rose, he is predeceased by his parents James and Alice (Cusick) Reardon, Sr., his sisters Jane Constantine and Barbara Kinghorn and his brother, Robert Reardon.Funeral Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Rose Hill Funeral Homes in Rocky Hill has care of the arrangements. Jim's family would like to express our deepest heartfelt thank you to the employees of the Manchester Manor for the loving care they gave both our parents during their residency there. Gifts in Jim's memory may be sent to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary