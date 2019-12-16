Home

James J. Scalise Jr. Obituary
James J. Scalise, Jr., 50, of Bristol, son of James J Scalise, Sr. and the late Kathleen (Talbot) Scalise, passed away Wednesday (December 11, 2019) at his home. Born in New Britain, Jimmy is a graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1987. He graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. Besides his father James J. Scalise, Sr., he is survived by a brother, J. Jonathan Scalise and his wife Janet of Southington; a sister, Cara Carlson and her husband Erik of Southington; his grandmother, Nellie (Krupinski) Talbot of New Britain; six nieces, Isabella Lily, Sofia and Olivia Scalise; and Aniela and Nataly Carlson; his girlfriend, Agnes Cichocki of Bristol and her daughter Nicole. Besides his mother Kathleen, he was predeceased by his wife Emily Margeson. Funeral services were private. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain assisted the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 16, 2019
