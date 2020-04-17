|
|
On April 6, 2020, our family lost a beautiful, artistic and gentle soul, James J. (Butch) Smola, 70, beloved husband and best friend of Susan Roccapriore Smola for 39 yrs., passed away unexpectedly after a long and valiant fight against depression. Jim was born June 11, 1949 in Hartford, CT, the son of the late John and Aniela (Olszewski) Smola. Growing up in Hartford and later attending Paier School of Art in Hamden, Jim was a city boy at heart. He was an avid and top tier marathon runner for his age group, competing in events around the world. But the greatest thrill of his life was to run the race of his dreams in his favorite city, the 2011 NYC Marathon. Whether on the track or at the annual Manchester Road Race, New Haven Labor Day 20k, or APK Charities 5k, he couldn't be more at peace while out on a run. Jim had a passion for jazz music and he and Sue regularly attended Hartford, Newport and Montreal Jazz festivals, all the time, exploring smaller jazz venues across the country. He was a diehard Red Sox fan, an awesome chef, played a mean harmonica, told a good joke, was a quiet, kind man with a warm smile that could light up the room. He loved adventure, traveling around the world, and was a truly gifted, professional and nationally published Illustrator and award winning Pastel Artist. His career in art took him to Wilson, Haight & Welch Advertising Agency, Aetna Life & Casualty, O'Neal & Prelle Advertising Agency and Coleco Industries before venturing out as Principal, Jim Smola Illustration for many years. In retirement, he recently taught a workshop in Perspective Drawing for the Wethersfield Art Academy and was volunteering his skills thru art therapy at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain. In addition to his cherished wife, he leaves his daughter, Melissa Smola of Cromwell and his three sons and daughters-in-law who he loved dearly: Peter Smola and Lisa Bryant of Newington; Jason and Michelle (Costa) Smola of Berlin and Zachary and Megan (Papp) Smola of Berlin. He also leaves his beautiful granddaughters, Jazmin, Taylor and Hanna Smola and Goddaughter, Monica Roccapriore. In addition, he leaves his loving sister, Patricia Starace and brother-in-law, Michael; his brother Dennis Smola, all of Newington, his niece Kim (Deep) McNamara, her husband Jim and son Jackson, his nephew Craig Deep and his daughter, Shelby, all of Simsbury. He also leaves his extended Roccapriore Family, who loved him dearly: "Mom and Dad (his hero)," Gladys (Bobbi) and Richard, Meriden; brothers and sisters-in-law: Roy and Christine, New Britain; Dion and Assunta, Meriden; David and Lynn, Berlin; Lisa and Tim Groves (SC), Ric and Jeanne (CA) as well as several nieces and nephews who were all very dear to him. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Donald Deep and his cherished Ciocia, Monica Olszewski. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, funeral services will be conducted in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to: Religious Teachers Filippini Mission Fund, 455 Western Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960. Duksa Family Funeral Home at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is assisting Jim's Family. To share a message of sympathy with Jim's family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2020