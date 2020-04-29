Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
James Moravecek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moravecek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Moravecek


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Joseph Moravecek Obituary
James Joseph Moravecek, 68, passed away on Monday, April 27th. Born in Berwyn, IL on June 12, 1951 to the late Joseph and Loretta (Stupka) Moravecek. He attended University of Illinois, where he earned a degree in aeronautical & astronautical engineering. Jim went on to work at Pratt & Whitney, where he met his wife Deborah and spent the majority of his 40 plus year career, retiring from UTC Aerospace Systems in 2014. Jim accomplished so much during his long and distinguished career. Among those accomplishments were serving as the President of Engine Alliance, selling jet engines to customers as far away as China, France and the United Arab Emirates and earning an MBA from University of Connecticut School of Business, where he was inducted to the student hall of fame in 2001. Jim was known as a man of integrity who listened to and considered all points of view, who had the respect of everyone he worked with; he was the sort of person everyone wanted to work for and the sort of friend everyone was honored to have. Jim was an avid sports fan and could talk sports for hours. He loved his hometown Cubs and Bears and was thrilled to have seen the Cubs win the World Series. He loved to travel, play golf and spend time with his family. He was always ready with a smile and a corny joke and was a fount of random trivia. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, his son Michael and his wife Beth (Ganter) and their children Jimmy and Sophie; his daughter Molly (Moravecek) Bacon, her husband Matt and their children Joey and Emma; his sister Joanne (Moravecek) Zak and her husband Fred; his brothers Edward, Tommy, and his sister-in-law Michelle. He is predeceased by his father, Joseph, his mother, Loretta, his brother, Joseph, and his sister-in-law Deborah. Due to the current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations would be welcomed in his memory to the University of Illinois school of Engineering: https://uif.uillinois.edu/give-online or to University of Connecticut School of Business: http://www.foundation.uconn.edu. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -