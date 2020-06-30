James Joseph Ogle, 60 of East Hartford, CT passed away in peace on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Waco Texas, he is now reunited with his parents, James and Clella Ogle. Jim lived in East Hartford for many years and graduated from Central Connecticut State University. Jim was an avid football fan, having played in high school and college. His love for football continued to show through his love of coaching midget football. Jim loved golf although golf did not love him. His sense of humor and avid love of life will forever be remembered. Jim's ability to love was unrivaled and he demonstrated his tenacity and want to always help and care for others. First and foremost, in his life he loved his children and was proud of their accomplishments. He will be forever remembered and loved by his son, Joshua Ogle of Bradenton, Florida, and his daughters, Cailyn Ogle of Manchester, CT and Shannen Ogle of West Hartford, CT, his former spouse, friend and mother of his daughters, Deborah Cushman Ogle, of Manchester, CT as well as his sister, Debra Kaczorowski of Manchester, CT and his niece and her family, Kristi Kaczorowski of South Windsor, CT, and his girlfriend of 10 years, Kim Brown of South Windsor, CT. He also leaves behind many extended family members in Connecticut and Iowa and numerous friends. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jim with contributions to Every Kid Sport. A memorial service in celebration of Jim's life will be held and announced at a later date.



