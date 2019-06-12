James Keller, 53, of Manchester passed away June 5th 2019. He was the husband of Zena (Tsapatsaris) Keller, and the son of Jack Keller and the late Roberta (Perme) Keller. Born in Garden City, MI October 12th 1965, he moved to Halifax, PA in 1973 and then in 1986 moved to CT and eventually settled in Manchester. Jim worked at Allied Printing for the past 13 years. He was previously involved with Manchester Little League and was a Boy Scout Leader. Jim enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, bowling, discussing and debating the truth about sasquatch and aliens, and spending time with family and friends. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by many. Besides his wife and father, he is survived by his children Calla and Sean, sisters Peggy Chapman, Michele Thomas and her husband Paul, Veronica Shaffner and her husband Jeff, and Frances Whitmer, his brother in law Timothy Buckley, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved cats Lulu, Patsy, Pepper and Birdie, and also Mimi the dog. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Keller. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester. A private burial will be held in East Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the CT Humane Society a www.cthumane.org/ways-to-give/ To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary