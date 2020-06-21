James Kevin Swearingen, 56, of Terryville, husband of Krystyna (Byczkiewicz) Swearingen, passed away on June 16, 2020, after a long-fought battle with lung cancer at Bristol Hospital with family by his side. James was born in Stamford, NY to the late Reverend James D. Swearingen and Mrs. Mae (Beckmann) Makarevich. James attended several schools, including Porter and Chester and Johnson & Wales University, obtaining degrees in Computer Sciences and Culinary Arts. He was a jack-of-all-trades and last worked as a computer technician for Stanley Tool, Bayer Pharmaceutical, and Sikorsky Aircraft. James was a well-known member of The Church of Eternal Light and was active in the pagan community. James ensured that the lives of the people he knew were made easier. He frequently donated computers and food to those in need. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his family and friends and his acquaintances at tag sales. His many interests included reading, listening to music, solving puzzles, and playing Chess. He will be remembered best for his unique recipes and delicious food. In addition to his wife, Krystyna, James is survived by daughter Melissa Swearingen, daughter Emily Lundy and her husband Brian Lundy and grandson, Calvin Lundy, and son Daniel Swearingen; his mother, Mae Makarevich, stepmother Lynn Swearingen, and brothers Michael Swearingen and Bryan Beckmann; and several nieces and nephews. James's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the hospital staff of Bristol Hospital and the Yale Smilow Cancer Center for their wonderful care and their many acts of kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Food Share, the Smilow Cancer Center, or another charity of your choice. New Britain Memorial - Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.