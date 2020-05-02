James L. "Jim" Burleigh, 50, of Lebanon, born in South Glastonbury on November 29, 1969 to Sidney and Carolyn (Benech) Burleigh, departed this life to go ride free with the angels on Saturday, April 25, 2020 just a few short months after being diagnosed with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, in which he fought courageously for the past few months. Everyone who knew Jim, knew he was the type of guy that would help anyone in need, anytime or anywhere he could, and his word was as good as GOLD. He had an infectious smile, with huge dimples and the most beautiful blue eyes that when you were lucky enough to see that smile, you knew he admired you and considered you a friend. Jim enjoyed working with his hands and was passionate about teaching others what he knew, whether working on cars, bikes, lawnmowers or anything he could share his knowledge to others, this brought joy to him. Jim's biggest passion was spending time with his family and friends taking trips especially going camping. At his time of death, Jim was employed by the State of Connecticut, DOT, which was his dream job and he thoroughly enjoyed. Prior to working for the State, he was employed for 26 years at the Town of Glastonbury BOE. Jim leaves to mourn, his wife and best friend Bonnie, their three children, Samantha, Jacob and Christopher, two grandchildren, Cameron and Carson all of Lebanon. He also leaves his mother, Carolyn Burleigh, his sister, Janet Kerr and her two children, Ryan and Emily all of South Glastonbury. His brother, Brian Gray and his two children Renate and Brandon from Idaho. His aunt and uncle, Edward and Tina Portaluppi and their two children, Derek Portaluppi and Tara & Eric Kundahl. He is predeceased by his father and grandparents. Considering the current social distancing restrictions, the burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. At a later date, friends and family will be invited to a Celebration of Life. The family would like to thank Backus Hospital for making special accommodations for the family during such difficult and unusual times we are currently in. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.